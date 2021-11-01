NOAA experts and science on world stage at COP26 UN Climate Summit

The 26th convening of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (or COP26) kicked off on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, and is scheduled to run through November 12. Since the first COP meeting in Berlin, Germany in 1995, the annual series of COP conferences has brought nations together to discuss the intersection of climate science and international policymaking, such as whether and what actions may be taken to reduce human emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases that are causing our world to warm at an unusually rapid rate. The main goal for COP26 is to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Throughout the convening, the U.S. Department of State is hosting the U.S. Center at COP26 — an engaging space for learning about actions the United States is taking. Every day, the U.S. Center will feature in-person and virtual events showcasing the diversity of actors and actions that are working together to combat the climate crisis. Events will be live-streamed on the official U.S. Center YouTube channel and on the U.S. Center website. See below for more details; or download the full U.S. Center Schedule. You can also follow the U.S. Center on Twitter.

NOAA personnel are actively supporting the U.S. Center and participating in live events (read more about NOAA’s climate science and services work). Check back here often as this page will be updated daily to summarize each day’s announcements, and to preview the next day’s events.

President Biden unveils President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) at COP26

During COP26 in Glasgow, on Nov. 1, President Biden unveiled his new President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) to support developing countries and communities in vulnerable situations around the world in their efforts to adapt to and manage the impacts of climate change. In its implementation section, the plan recognizes NOAA as a leader in providing climate information and services, and calls on the agency to “work to build capacity by sharing its global data, resources, and tools, as well as provide direct technical assistance and capacity building to developing countries. By increasing access, use, and independent development of climate information, developing countries will be empowered to better understand and respond to climate hazards.”

NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad on COP26: Climate crisis not a challenge for future, but ‘one we must confront today’

NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad shared his views today on the historic opportunity confronting world leaders gathered in Glasgow for COP26. Dr. Spinrad will represent NOAA as a member of the U.S. delegation, which includes several cabinet-level members and one other sub-cabinet head, USAID Administrator Samantha Power. Read Dr. Spinrad’s views here.

NOAA Senior Advisor for Climate Ko Barrett speaks at COP26

Ko Barrett, NOAA’s Senior Advisor for Climate and a globally-recognized expert on climate policy, spoke on Nov. 1 at the World Leaders' Summit leader-level event titled “Action and Solidarity - the Critical Decade.” As a representative of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Ko shared the latest high-level findings from the IPCC Working Group I report to international leaders gathered at COP26. View Ko’s and world leaders’ live-streamed remarks.

Schedule of COP26 events featuring NOAA experts:

Nov. 1 at 10:30 am ET (2:30 pm Glasgow) World Leaders' Summit: 'Action and Solidarity - the Critical Decade' Ko Barrett, NOAA Senior Climate Advisor and IPCC Vice Chair, spoke about the current state of the science on climate change. View recorded remarks Nov. 3 at 9:00 am ET (1 pm Glasgow) Arctic Climate and Health Implications of Short-Lived Climate Forcers Short-lived climate forcers (SLCFs) impact both the climate and air quality, including significant implications for human health. Immediate reductions in emissions of SLCFs can provide near-term climate benefits while also promoting cleaner air. Hosted in the COP26 Cryosphere Pavilion and organized jointly by the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program (AMAP) and the Arctic Contaminants Action Program (ACAP), this session will present recent work in this area and discuss policy implications. Ben DeAngelo, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Program Office and AMAP chair, will be a featured speaker. View recorded remarks. Nov. 3 from 9:30-11:00 am ET (1:30-3:00 pm Glasgow) The Future of Climate Modeling Hosted in the United Kingdom’s Science Pavilion, this session will set out the needs for climate modeling in the context of the negotiations at COP26, particularly to inform actions that need to be taken over the next decade to limit temperature rise to well below 2.0 degrees. View recorded remarks. Nov. 3 from 11:30-12:30 am EST (3:30-4:30 pm Glasgow) Meet the Moment! Join the U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment Coalition All levels of society must be informed and engaged in accelerating just solutions to address the climate crisis at the speed and scale that science and justice requires. To do so, the United States needs a coordinated, collaborative, and inclusive strategy that elevates and makes visible the whole of Action for Climate Empowerment. NOAA’s Frank Niepold, an Action for Climate Empowerment National Focal Point spoke at the event. View the recorded event. Nov. 6 from 7:30-8:30 am ET (11:30 am - 12:30 pm Glasgow Ocean and Climate Ambition: International partnership on Marine Protected Areas, Biodiversity, and Climate Change This event will highlight current U.S. and international efforts to address climate change impacts on marine protected areas (MPAs). Government agencies, national representatives, and other interested parties can learn about how to become a member, benefits to members, national case studies, and upcoming events through thematic presentations by high-profile speakers from the countries and organizations represented by the Partnership (Chile, Costa Rica, France, U.K., and U.S.). Watch the recorded event. Nov. 6 at 9:00 am ET (1 pm Glasgow) Tales of Two Oceans The Arctic Ocean and Southern Ocean are crucial components of the Earth’s systems and play key roles in regulating climate. They are home to unique ecosystems that are under serious threat from climate change impacts such as warming, acidification, and freshening. The polar oceans are already experiencing large changes in their chemistry and through continued warming will see more non-polar species moving into them and additional consequences for food webs, fisheries, and climate regulation. This session will provide insight into some of the lesser known but highly significant impacts of climate change in the Polar Oceans; and subsequent wider environmental and societal impacts towards raising ambition for reducing emissions. Hosted within the COP26 Cryosphere Pavilion, this event is co-organized by the Arctic Council Working Groups, the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP), NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and Climate Program Office. Watch the recorded event. Nov. 6 at 2:00 pm ET (6 pm Glasgow) Triple Threat to Polar Oceans Hosted within the COP26 Cryosphere Pavilion, this event is co-organized by the Arctic Council Working Groups, the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme (AMAP), the British Antarctic Survey, and NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Lab and Climate Program Office. Watch the recorded event. Nov. 6 at 2:00 pm ET (6 pm Glasgow) Atmospheric Deposition: the Invisible Threat – Impacts on Agriculture, Ecosystems and Oceans Wet and dry deposition of atmospheric pollutants can have harmful impacts on sensitive ecosystems, rivers, lakes and oceans, and can also reduce crop yields. The international science community is developing tools to provide globally consistent maps of ozone, sulphur and nitrogen deposition for evaluating the risks to agriculture and ecosystems. The concept of global system, deposition impacts and implications for ocean management will be presented. This session will be hosted within the IPCC-WMO-UKMO Pavilion, and moderated by Dr. Ariel Stein, a researcher at NOAA’s Air Resources Laboratory. Nov. 8 from 6:00 am-7:30 am ET (11:00 am-12:30 pm Glasgow) The Best of Both Worlds: Harnessing Adaptation Technologies and Nature-based Solutions to Enhance Coastal and Ocean Resilience. As the culmination of a series of events co-hosted by the UNFCCC Technology Executive Committee, Nairobi Work Programme, IUCN, and the Friends of EbA network, the session will consolidate key messages from the series and focus on policy integration, finance, and capacity building to accelerate the uptake and scaling up of integrated adaptation solutions that harness the best of both nature and technology to build ocean and coastal resilience. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 8 from 6:30 am - 7:30 am ET(11:30 am-12:30 pm Glasgow) Partnerships for Island Resilience: Sharing Solutions in the Great Ocean States Island nations are among the most vulnerable to climate change, but they are also at the forefront of efforts to adapt and develop pathways to climate resilience and sustainable development. The United States is working closely with many of these islands in a collaborative way to provide scientific and technical support in response to island-identified needs, and to foster “great ocean state” leadership in combating the climate crisis and promoting resilience in ways that reflect their unique cultures. This session, organized by the U.S. Department of State and moderated by NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, highlighted U.S. partnerships with island nations, and was kicked off with remarks from former President Barack Obama (starting around 03:50). Watch the recorded event. Nov. 8 from 10:00-11:00 am ET (3-4 pm Glasgow) Climate Services for Decision Makers This roundtable discussion will focus on the practical needs of decision makers in providing clean water, protection from weather events, and preparing for the impacts of climate change. The purpose of this panel is to highlight NOAA’s successful model of engagement, research, and decision support. Dr. Spinrad will highlight tool development, especially through the Climate Explorer and Climate Resilience Toolkit. A panel will delve into distinct needs of state (North Carolina) and regional (Chicago region) government, northeastern U.S. urban communities, and Native Americans living in the Desert Southwest. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 8 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm ET (4:30-5:30 pm Glasgow) Healthier Lives on a Healthier Planet: Linking Climate Change and Health Equity The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services will host a hybrid event to announce several efforts by the U.S. to address climate change and health equity. There are three planned in-person speakers and three virtual speakers. NOAA Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad will provide an overview of the White House Extreme Heat Interagency Working Group (IWG) and its recent deliverables. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 8 from 1:00-2:00 pm ET (6-7 pm Glasgow) Adapting to Thrive: US Action on Global Adaptation This event will include U.S. government officials, civil society leaders, and partner governments discussing plans to help the nation adapt and build resilience to the impacts of climate change, including the launch of the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE). Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 8 from 1:30-2:30 pm ET (6:30- 7:30 pm Glasgow) Integrated Policies for Ocean Climate Action: Building Coastal Resiliency in the U.S. In concert with federal partners, U.S. states are demonstrating the kinds of local actions and regional cooperation that are needed to mobilize ambitious and urgent actions for reducing GHG emissions and help communities and industries build resilience to climate-ocean change. As drivers of local and regional strategies, U.S. states are helping to integrate and operationalize the climate-ocean nexus across policy and management landscapes. NOAA’s Ocean Acidification Program Director Libby Jewett, Ph.D. will participate on this panel. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 9 from 9:30 am-11:00 am ET (2:30-4:00 pm Glasgow) What Women Bring to Climate Science. Ko Barrett (IPCC) will join distinguished panelists from WMO (Dr Elena Manaenkova), Fundación MERI (Agustina Lo Bianco) and the Met Office (Professor Penny Endersby) to discuss what women bring to climate science and how we can reach gender equality and increase diversity in science leadership. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 9 from 11:30 am-12:30 pm ET (4:30-5:30 pm Glasgow) Observing Our Planet NOAA Assistant Administrator Dr. Steven Volz will participate in this NASA-led event highlighting the use of satellite remote-sensing technologies to observe and monitor changes in Earth’s environment. Watch the live-streamed event. Nov. 9 from 1:00-2:00 pm ET (6-7 pm Glasgow Building Better Together: Partnerships to Advance Climate Resilience Partnerships are the key to the effective delivery of timely and relevant climate science and services. This event will highlight examples of innovative U.S. public-private partnerships, where the benefits could be global in reach. This moderated panel discussion will focus on the role of targeted climate information to inform infrastructure resiliency, that is, how the design and construction of infrastructure needs to be informed by an understanding of future weather and climate conditions. Watch the live-streamed event.

NOAA personnel supporting the U.S. Center at COP26

Tom Di Liberto is a climate scientist and an award-winning science communicator working at NOAA’s Climate Program Office as the staff climatologist for NOAA Climate.gov. He is a science writer, communication strategist, and social media manager at Climate.gov and the Climate Program Office, and he is also a member of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) team forecasting El Niño and La Niña events.

Emily McAuliffe serves as Special Assistant in the Office of the Undersecretary. Prior to joining NOAA in January 2021, she worked as a Legislative Assistant on the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, Subcommittee on the Environment. She graduated from Duke University where she studied public policy, environmental policy, and ethics.

